The Arkansas Razorbacks are rising as they stymied Texas A&M on Saturday. Here’s how the SEC power rankings shake out after Week 4. Just as with the rest of the college football world, the SEC might finally have some parity in it once again. College football as a whole is experiencing an odd year that has been loaded with upsets and chaos. Teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks are somewhat unexpectedly on the rise and looking to make things interesting.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO