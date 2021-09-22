CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Three killed in single-vehicle crash in Waushara County

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
POY SIPPI, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed when a vehicle left a road in Waushara County, hit a ditch and crashed into a tree, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened about noon Tuesday on county Highway H near Poy Sippi, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Appleton.

According to the patrol, the driver missed a curve, veered onto the right shoulder and into a ditch. The vehicle hit a driveway and became airborne before crashing into a tree top.

The victims have not been identified. The State Patrol says high speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

