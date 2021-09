Balenciaga, the high-end retail outlet famed for its Triple S and very questionable Speed trainers, is getting into the game merchandise business with a Fortnite clothing range that will cost you just about an arm and a leg. Take the plain white shite featured in the lead image of this article: that will set you back $995. We are sure the clothing brand will argue the garment is manufactured with the most high-end materials available, but lads, it's a white shirt with the words "Fortnite Balenciaga" stitched into one side. Maybe the pocket just below the logo adds further value? We're not so sure.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO