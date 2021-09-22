CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Banks Oppose Harsh New Rules Targeting Crypto Holdings

Cover picture for the articleA number of major banks in Europe and the United States have opposed a set of strict rules targeting crypto holdings. JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are among the financial institutions that are opposing the new rules that would require them to set aside a dollar in capital for every dollar of Bitcoin they own.

