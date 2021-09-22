Joint Base Langley-Eustis moves to HPCON Bravo+ as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis is once again tightening its COVID-19 restrictions amid upward trends and increasing cases in the region. Officials made the announcement on Wednesday that it would move into Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo+. According to Colonel Gregory S. Beaulieu, the change goes into effect immediately and is set to automatically expire on October 28, unless it is renewed or updated.