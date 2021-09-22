CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Johnston-Willis Hospital earns national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′

By Adrianna Hargrove
NBC12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital has earned national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′ from Newsweek Magazine. This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek. Johnston-Willis’s 44-bed inpatient rehabilitation center focuses on intense physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help patients...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot on camera

Biden will urge businesses implement vaccine mandates during Chicago trip this week. President Biden said he would travel to Chicago later this week to urge more private businesses implement vaccine requirements. Biden said he's "moving forward with vaccination requirements wherever I can," but urged businesses to establish their own mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Richmond, VA
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CNN

Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election

(CNN) — Germany's left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday's federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country's next coalition government -- but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world's highest profile political...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speech Therapy#Johnston Willis Hospital#Wwbt#Newsweek Magazine#Rehab And Therapy Service#Accommodation Amenities#Hca Healthcare
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Macron egged by protester shouting 'Vive la revolution'

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy. Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president's shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted "Vive la revolution" (long live the revolution).
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy