Johnston-Willis Hospital earns national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital has earned national recognition for ‘Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2021′ from Newsweek Magazine. This year is the first time Johnston-Willis Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek. Johnston-Willis’s 44-bed inpatient rehabilitation center focuses on intense physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help patients...www.nbc12.com
Comments / 0