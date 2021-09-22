Sheriff: Driver Killed After Logging Truck Overturns In NE Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old Chisholm man is dead after the logging truck he was driving overturned in northeastern Minnesota. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Tuesday at around 6:18 p.m. at Townline Road and Long Lake Road in Makinen. Emergency responders were dispatched to the area after a passerby reported that a semi tractor-trailer rolled at the intersection.minnesota.cbslocal.com
