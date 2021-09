Once again we go back to talking about Harvey Weinstein and the abuse of power linked to his figure. Speaking is one of the many actresses who have been harassed or attempted by the producer who is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and beatings. To tell his experience is Angelina Jolie that on the occasion of the interview with The Guardian for the release of his new book Know Your Right, focused on how the working relationship with Weinstein even went so far as to dent his marriage to Brad Pitt, officially finished in 2019.

