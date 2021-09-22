CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Wonder Years' cast says show brings back joyful, painful times

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gmST_0c4RPpKn00
Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play parents in 1968 in "The Wonder Years." Photo courtesy of ABC

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The cast of ABC's The Wonder Years, which premieres Wednesday, said the historical drama brought back both joyful and painful times.

Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh play parents in 1968, and the premiere episode deals with Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.

"You see the trauma, you see the hurt, you see the strength of the people during that time," Hill said on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "Then you reflect on where you are now, and you see that same strength, that same power, that same fortitude to press on."

The Wonder Years is a remake of the ABC series that ran from 1988 to 1993. The original series depicted the Arnold family in the '60s.

Hill and Sengbloh play Bill and Lillian Williams, who are raising their children, Dean (Elisha "EJ" Williams) and Kim (Laura Kariuki). Sengbloh said reliving tragic history got to her.

"I try to keep my makeup from crying off of my face when we're doing these serious scenes," Sengbloh said. "We feel it."

Hill, 46, and Sengbloh, 43, were born after the events they are portraying on The Wonder Years. The young Williams said playing scenes was more powerful than learning about Martin Luther King Jr. in history class.

"I'm not going to lie, I cried," Williams said. "It was definitely hard to process, even though I've already learned about it."

The original series starred Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold. Savage was 12 when The Wonder Years began. Now 45, Savage directed the pilot and additional episodes of the current The Wonder Years. Savage also executive produces with creator Saladin K. Patterson and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez.

Patterson and Daniels said it was important to them to portray a Black middle class family in the '60s. Daniels said the media tends to ignore the middle class when reflecting on the Civil Rights era.

"When you think of this time period in Black America, you don't really think of middle-class Black people," Daniels said. "You think impoverished. You think of what the media portrayed us to be."

The Wonder Years is Hill's return to series television after Suits. He also continues to play his Psych role of Burton Guster in a series of movies for the Peacock streaming service.

Sengbloh also appears on the OWN series Delilah and as Aretha Franklin's sister, Emma, in the movie Respect. The Wonder Years is Williams' first lead role in a live-action series.

Recreating 1968 brought back joys of previous generations, too, Hill said, adding that he prefers fashions of 1968 to modern-day wardrobes.

"The way you had your hair made a statement, the suit that I have on makes a statement," Hill said. "It didn't matter how much money you had in your pocket or not. You always walked out the door looking right."

Sengbloh said she also is a fan of vintage clothing.

However, The Wonder Years wardrobe proved to be a bigger adjustment for Williams.

"The thing that I would probably never get over is how tight those pants are," Williams said. "I can't deal with it."

The Wonder Years airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Comments / 7

twistedpill
4d ago

Imagine the blowback if a television network rebooted a black show with an all white case. The double standard is abhorrent.

Reply
3
Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Dule Hill
Person
Aretha Franklin
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Hetty Is Back — With Secrets — in the ‘NCIS: LA’ Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) is back at the Office of Special Projects when NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 begins, and as the first details for the premiere, “Subject 17,” tell us, some things haven’t changed — namely, she’s still keeping things from the team. But will Callen (Chris O’Donnell) be able to get any answers out of her? It sure looks like he’s going to try in the photos.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Black People#Movies#Wonder Years#Abc#Peacock
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Here Is the Full ABC Fall 2021 TV Schedule

ABC's 2021 fall TV schedule won't look too different than it usually does, with fan-favorite staple shows like Grey's Anatomy, its spin-off Station 19, and the tear-jerking drama A Million Little Things all returning to your screen. Popular shows like The Good Doctor, The Rookie, and The Conners will return as well, as will long-running reality hitsDancing With the Stars andThe Bachelorette. While the next TV season marks the last for perennial awards darling black-ish, it won't premiere new episodes until midseason.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

A Perfect Choice For The New Jeopardy Host Has Been Criminally Overlooked

With it being reportedly “a sh-t show” trying to fist a new permanent host for Jeopardy!, there’s a perfect candidate that it seems has been completely overlooked during the entire process. With Mike Richards previously being chosen for his qualifications of being the show’s executive producer, it’s incredible that the man who brought Jeopardy! into the big leagues and won a record-breaking 43 Daytime Emmy Awards hasn’t even been considered.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Most Controversial ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants

Drama in and out of the ballroom! Ever since its debut, Dancing With the Stars has made headlines — sometimes for its eyebrow-raising casting. One of the most controversial decisions by ABC came ahead of season 28 in summer 2019 when Sean Spicer was announced as part of the cast. At the time, many celebrities reacted to the news about the former White House press secretary, including then-host Tom Bergeron.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘The Young & the Restless’ Is Bringing Back Original Cast Member Janice Lynde

The Young and the Restless is bringing back an original cast member, with her appearance the first she’ll make on the daytime soap opera since 2018. Janice Lynde will be reprising her role as world-renowned pianist Leslie Brooks when she makes a return visit to the soap. She will be appearing in multiple episodes in the middle of October. Will we see her playing piano and singing again? We can never assume anything on a soap.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Conners: Why Lecy Goranson Didn't Appear in Live Season 4 Premiere

One of The Conners was conspicuously missing from Wednesday’s live Season 4 premiere — and now we know why. While Becky was in attendance at a “sober retreat,” portrayer Lecy Goranson was in attendance at a charity gala. In a new interview, the actress shares that she was allowed to miss the live show to return home to her native Chicago to participate in the Canal Shores Invitational, an annual gala for first responders hosted by fellow sitcom vet Joel Murray (Dharma & Greg). “Unfortunately, the event didn’t happen last year because of COVID, and it just so happened that this...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memoriam'

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment. For the tribute, which aired near the end of Sunday's star-studded awards ceremony, Uzo Aduba took the stage to share a sweet message to the memories of the entertainers and creatives we've lost.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy