CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Breaks Her Silence On ‘The Real’

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuNca_0c4RPjHf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqmaC_0c4RPjHf00

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape, subsequently leading him to plead guilty and serving four years in prison, is breaking her silence.

Wednesday (Sep.22), Hough, alongside her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn appeared on The Real to speak about the alleged harassment she endured from Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.  Hough has filed a lawsuit against the couple , accusing them of harassment and intimidation. When asked by host Garcelle Beauvais why she decided to speak up about the situation, Hough said:

“I’m tired of being afraid. I feel like the actions that were taken in regards to this whole situation have put me in a different type of fear at my age now, and it was wrong. And I don’t want to be afraid anymore.  So, the only way not to be afraid is to continue to speak up.”

When asked by Beauvais if she felt if justice was served due to the fact Petty serving four years for first-degree rape?  Hough explained she didn’t consider it justice but continued to blame herself for what happened, revealing that even though he went to prison, she still had to leave her family.

“I don’t think I thought about justice, per se, because I was still blaming myself. I thought it was something that I did or didn’t do, so I don’t think I thought about if I got justice. I just knew he did what he did, and he went to jail, and I had to leave my family, I had to leave my home and I had to move away.  So, I never really gave it much thought.”

Beauvais’ cohost, Adrienne Houghton, asked Hough how the situation affected her over the years? She replied “ In so many ways. Hiding, within myself. Living and surviving through insecurities. Using them to protect myself, thinking that if I don’t look a certain way, I won’t attract a certain type of attention. I’ve been like that my whole life.”

Beauvais followed up, asking Hough what was her first thoughts when she found out Minaj was marrying Petty?  She replied “I was so afraid of being found out. I was so afraid of being known as the person he violated, and I didn’t want that. You know, it’s Nicki Minaj.”

The conversation finally shifted to the alleged harassment she was dealing with from the couple. Hough shared with The Real’s host that she did speak with Minaj directly. “ I did. In March of 2020. She called me, and she said that she got word that I was willing to help them out in a situation,” she revealed. “I didn’t understand what she was referring to. She offered to fly me and my family to LA. I turned it down. And I told her, woman to woman, this really happened. And I hadn’t spoken to her since.”

When detailing the harassment, Hough explained that the couple was “ sending people to negotiate numbers as far as money is concerned with family members, and Nicki is the one who personally reached out to me, in regards to helping her, helping them in this situation. And then the threats that I received because I kept saying no to every offer, to every suggestion. The last incident was when one of their associates put $20,000 on my lap. And I still kept saying no.  The last message I received was that I should have taken the money because they’re going to use that money to put on my head.”

When asked by Houghton what it is she wants from the lawsuit, Hough explains she wants Minaj and Petty to “know that they were wrong. You can’t do this to people. You shouldn’t do this to people. He did something a long time ago, and he had consequences that he was supposed to stick with,” she begins . “What they did to me and my family wasn’t ok. It wasn’t right, and it doesn’t matter how much money you have. It doesn’t matter what your status is, you can’t intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that’s what they did. I want my daughters to know that as they grow, as they experience life as they come in contact with friends, family, strangers, whatever, that they’ll have the strength to know that they have a voice, and they should use it. And don’t ever let anybody try to silence them.”

The couple will have more things to worry about than Minaj’s cousin’s friend and his swollen testicles.

Petty is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty for failing to register as a sex offender in California. Petty was arrested on the charge in March 2020 and initially pleaded not guilty. Federal court documents revealed he eventually to agreed to a plea deal in August 2021, formally entering the guilty plea. He will learn his fate on Monday, January 24, 2022.

You can catch Hough speaking on Minaj and Petty’s alleged shenanigans in full on The Real today at 11 am ET.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Nicki Minaj, Husband Gone Hiding After Failing to Bribe Rape Victim with This Whopping Amount? [Report]

After Kenneth Petty failed to register himself as a sex offender, the convicted rapist will possibly receive an order to attend a court hearing against his victim soon. Sources reported that Kenneth faced a civil lawsuit filed against him just in June for sexual assault. Petty's wife and the mother of their child, Nicki Minaj, had done everything to save their reputation and marriage by attempting to settle his case out of court.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Black Enterprise

Black Twitter Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Seemingly Suggesting Husband’s Rape Victim is White

Black Twitter is debating Nicki Minaj’s past comments on her husband’s rape case following Jennifer Hough’s tell-all interview on The Real. An emotional and visibly shaken Hough took to The Real on Wednesday to break her silence on her 26-year-old sexual assault case against Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty. Hough sued Minaj and Petty last month, alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated into changing her story.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna bonds with Nicki Minaj's son in new photos

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Rihanna spent time with Nicki Minaj and her son over the weekend. Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, enjoyed a double date with Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their baby boy. Minaj shared photos on Instagram that showed herself with Petty, their son, Rihanna...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Jennifer Hough’s First On-Air Interview About Nicki Minaj & Her Husband Was Devastating

*Editor’s note: this story contains discussions about sexual violence, threats, and intimidation. Please read with care. A month after publicly alleging a harrowing experience with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, Jennifer Hough is continuing to share more details about the traumatic assault against Hough for which Petty was convicted in 1995, as well as allegations of recent threats and harassment against her by the celebrity couple. In a new interview on daytime talk show The Real, Hough and her lawyer Tyrone Blackburn sat down with hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton to discuss the lasting impact of the assault on her life, as well as her lawsuit against the couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Adrienne Houghton
arcamax.com

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser speaks out

A woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for alleged harassment is "tired of being afraid" of them. Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against the 'Super Bass' hitmaker and her spouse Kenneth Petty last month claiming they tried to bribe her and her family into recanting the 1995 allegation of rape she made against the music industry professional, resulting in him being convicted of attempted rape, and she has now explained she decided to take action after receiving "threats" from associates of the 38-year-old singer.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Hough, Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Rape Accuser, Speaks Out On The Couple's Intimidation Tactics: 'I'm Tired Of Being Afraid'

Jennifer Hough, the woman who accused Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty of raping her in 1994, has spoken out about the intimidation tactics the couple have used to try to keep her silenced. Article continues below advertisement. While appearing on The Real alongside her attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, Hough spoke...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Attempted Rape Victim Jennifer Hough Sobs In First Interview Since Suing Couple, Details Lifelong Trauma

Sexual assault survivor Jennifer Hough sobbed during her first interview since suing rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty. In the lawsuit filed last month, Hough accused the couple of harassing, intimidating and inflicting emotional distress upon her by pressuring her to not speak about the rape charges against Petty.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape
Blavity

Nicki Minaj Just Disrespected An Elder

Update (Sept. 14, 2021): The blowback around Nicki Minaj's decision not to get vaccinated — which she publicized in the wake of the Met Gala's vaccination requirement — is getting ugly. In a Monday tweet, the 38-year-old rapper revealed she's opting out of getting the vaccine until she has more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dreddsinfo.com

Erica Mena Celebrates Her Divorce From Safaree At The Club – Video

Erica Mena Hosts A “Divorce Party” At The Club Over The Weekend. Estranged couple Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have been going off on social media about the end of their marriage. She’s called her ex-husband a “deadbeat dad” while Safaree has denied those claims. Fans of the former lovers...
RELATIONSHIPS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage. The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy