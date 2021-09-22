Kelsey Grammer to make appearance at Dash's Market on Hertel Thursday

Four-time Emmy and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, actor, producer, director, and writer Kelsey Grammer will make an appearance at Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo Thursday.

The appearance will be Thursday at the Dash's Market located at 1770 Hertel Avenue from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Grammer will be launching his Faith American Ale and will offer a meet and greet and autograph signing for fans.

Fans can purchase a four pack of the beer to be autographed by Grammer.

If you are unable to attend Grammer's appearance at Dash's, he will also be making an appearance at a Buffalo Tops Friendly Markets on Thursday. Find more information here .