Stephen A. Smith: Sixers, Blazers have discussed Simmons for McCollum, Covington, and picks
In the opening segment of Wednesday’s ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith began the show discussing the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia.www.audacy.com
In the opening segment of Wednesday’s ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith began the show discussing the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia.www.audacy.com
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.https://www.audacy.com/94wip
Comments / 0