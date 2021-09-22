CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

LETTER: Villnave responds to back taxes flyer

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYYdr_0c4RPXdp00

You may have seen or heard about a flyer accusing me of owing back taxes.

It’s true.

After my husband died in June 2017, I was able to pay a year’s taxes from the life insurance. I

paid off the house and other debts. But, I lost 60% percent of my annual household income when Marlowe died and I fell behind on my property taxes.

I have not been able to secure a home equity loan (I owe nothing on the house) and real estate agents only want to buy/sell it for 2/3 of its assessed value. I am a salaried employee and can work all the overtime I want, but I won’t be paid a nickel more.

I’ve applied for jobs to supplement my income, but have not been able to secure a job that works around my other responsibilities.

With a promotion and annual salary increases, I’m now in a position to be able to pay on the arrears. I have paid off the amount due on one of the parcels and am working on the other.

So, the truth is I am behind on taxes, but working to pay them.

I’d like to point out that I have done nothing illegal, immoral, or unethical. I am simply working my way through tough times, like so many others.

Joyce Villnave

Cicero

Candidate for Town Supervisor

