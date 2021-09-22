CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia woman sentenced to probation on charge of hitting child with vehicle

By Zachary Farwell
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czSre_0c4RPSEC00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County judge has sentenced a Columbia woman who hit a child with a vehicle at a school bus stop to probation.

Judge Kimberly Shaw sentenced Nancy Metz on Thursday to two years of unsupervised probation for a misdemeanor charge of failure to stop for a school bus that's receiving or dropping off students. She was also sentenced to community service and will have to take a driver safety course. She pleaded guilty to the charge last week.

Boone County deputies arrested Metz on April 28 after she hit a 10-year-old New Haven Elementary School student.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Ponderosa Street near the entrance of the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park.

Deputies said the child was treated for minor injuries.

According to court documents, Metz told deputies the school bus wasn't stopped, its stop sign wasn't displayed and the child ran in front of her vehicle.

The post Columbia woman sentenced to probation on charge of hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

