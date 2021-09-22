State of the City: Tallahassee leaders, community tackle diversity, employment, energy
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey released the State of the City report Wednesday, celebrating the accomplishments and milestones reached by our community through trying times.
Tallahassee is resilient, thriving, and leading the way because of the great men and women who come to work every day to serve our community and because of citizens like you who choose every day not to tear down but to build up.
Thank you, Tallahassee, for working hard to make our community one we can all be proud of. We’ve made great progress but we’re not stopping. I’m asking you to join me to help create the city that is better today than it was yesterday and better tomorrow than it is today.
-Mayor John Dailey
Below are some of the accomplishments as outlined by Mayor Dailey:
ENERGY
- First utility in the state to suspend the disconnection of utilities for those who couldn’t pay due to COVID
- $6 million in financial assistance to customers during COVID
- $2 million in relief to help nearly 500 small businesses and more than 250 non-profits
- Partnered with local business to provide 25,000 masks for frontline workers and the public
- Utility workers lived at work to stay healthy so they could keep our lights on
ECONOMY
- $1.5 billon being invested in the Southside
- Invested in affordable housing and making it easier to bring new affordable housing units online
- Goal: Create 10,000 jobs in four years
- Positive Economic Trends
- New, single-family construction permits up 30%
- Unemployment rate down 3.9 points
- Average weekly wage up 13%
DIVERSITY
- At 55% we have the largest tree canopy of any city our size in the nation
- Goal: 100% net, clean renewable energy by 2050
- Cut overall emissions by 93%
- Largest airport-based solar farm in the world
- First city in Florida to power 100% of city-owned buildings with solar energy
- #1 disc golf course in the state
- Created Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Council
- Banned the harmful practice of conversion therapy
- Scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index
