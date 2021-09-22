State of the City: Tallahassee leaders, community tackle diversity, employment, energy

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey released the State of the City report Wednesday, celebrating the accomplishments and milestones reached by our community through trying times.

Tallahassee is resilient, thriving, and leading the way because of the great men and women who come to work every day to serve our community and because of citizens like you who choose every day not to tear down but to build up.



Thank you, Tallahassee, for working hard to make our community one we can all be proud of. We’ve made great progress but we’re not stopping. I’m asking you to join me to help create the city that is better today than it was yesterday and better tomorrow than it is today.



-Mayor John Dailey

Below are some of the accomplishments as outlined by Mayor Dailey:

ENERGY



First utility in the state to suspend the disconnection of utilities for those who couldn’t pay due to COVID

$6 million in financial assistance to customers during COVID

$2 million in relief to help nearly 500 small businesses and more than 250 non-profits

Partnered with local business to provide 25,000 masks for frontline workers and the public

Utility workers lived at work to stay healthy so they could keep our lights on

ECONOMY



Invested in affordable housing and making it easier to bring new affordable housing units online

Goal: Create 10,000 jobs in four years

Positive Economic Trends New, single-family construction permits up 30% Unemployment rate down 3.9 points Average weekly wage up 13%



DIVERSITY

