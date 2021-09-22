CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of the City: Tallahassee leaders, community tackle diversity, employment, energy

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey released the State of the City report Wednesday, celebrating the accomplishments and milestones reached by our community through trying times.

Tallahassee is resilient, thriving, and leading the way because of the great men and women who come to work every day to serve our community and because of citizens like you who choose every day not to tear down but to build up.

Thank you, Tallahassee, for working hard to make our community one we can all be proud of. We’ve made great progress but we’re not stopping. I’m asking you to join me to help create the city that is better today than it was yesterday and better tomorrow than it is today.

-Mayor John Dailey

Below are some of the accomplishments as outlined by Mayor Dailey:

ENERGY

ECONOMY

    DIVERSITY

    • At 55% we have the largest tree canopy of any city our size in the nation

