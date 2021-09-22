Conor McGregor delivers the 'most devastating first pitch ever seen'

Conor McGregor , t he Ultimate Fighting Championship star and two-division champion, threw a wild first pitch Tuesday at the start of the Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins game at Wrigley Field.

"The most devastating first pitch ever seen in the iconic Wrigley Field," McGregor called his throw. "The venom is there. The power is there. It's a little off accurate-wise."

He was dressed in a dapper suit when he stepped to the mound to make the throw.

After a short wind-up, the southpaw fighter launched his pitch far right of home plate and almost hit a fan.

McGregor attributed the lack of accuracy to a leg injury he suffered in a July loss to UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier.



"You know, I'm on the one leg. You can see me base fully on the left leg that was just recently injured," he said. "I'm happy with that. I'll take that on board, yeah."

Despite the poor mechanics, McGregor felt he throws as hard as the Major League Baseball pitchers he saw during the game, he said.

"If you could measure the power, I don't think there was much power difference between mine and them out there. Just the accuracy is a little off," he said. "It was either lob it friendly or aim to take him off his feet, and if that was on target, we would have had a problem, I'd say."

Tuesday's appearance was McGregor's first baseball game, and the Dublin native said he felt at home at Wrigley Field.

"For me, it just feels like one big Irish pub," he said.

The former two-division champion admired the condition of the historic stadium and said he loved the experience.



"This stadium has been around, and it's seriously well kept. I love the red brick. I love the ivy," McGregor said. "[I'm] having a great time, I have to say, the kids are loving it as well."

The UFC star's throw joins a collection of notably wild first pitches that include rapper 50 Cent's pitch at a 2014 New York Mets game and Dr. Anthony Fauci's season-opening throw at a 2020 Washington Nationals game.

