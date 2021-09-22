Roselle Public Schools celebrate the return to the classroom
ROSELLE, NJ — Roselle Public Schools welcomed back masked students for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 7. After students spent as long as 15 months out of the classroom because of the pandemic, schools throughout the district featured balloons, lively music and photo stations. Washington Elementary School went all out, with a big “Welcome Back” sign on its front lawn, while other schools, such as the Kindergarten Success Academy, featured balloon arches.unionnewsdaily.com
