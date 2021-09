Low-Earth orbit is becoming a lucrative sphere of real estate. NASA expects to retire the International Space Station by the end of the decade, with the agency turning to private companies to construct the space stations that will lead the next generation of low-Earth orbit operations. It's the end of an era not only for the International Space Station, but also for a vision of publicly funded and operated space missions in orbit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO