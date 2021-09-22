CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LastPass' Psychology of Passwords Report Finds People are Still Practicing Poor Password Hygiene While Increasing Their Online Presence

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore time online and increased volume of cyberattacks is not translating to safer password practices. LastPass by LogMeIn released findings of its fourth Psychology of Passwords global report, which revealed that while 92 percent of people know that using the same password or a variation is a risk, 65 percent still re-use passwords across accounts, drastically increasing the risks to their sensitive information. While consumers have a solid understanding of proper password security and the actions necessary to minimize risk, they still pick and choose which information they apply that knowledge to, according to the report.

