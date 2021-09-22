LastPass’ Psychology of Passwords Report Finds People are Still Practicing Poor Password Hygiene While Increasing Their Online Presence

We use the internet for almost everything. We connect with our loved ones, shop, pay our bills, watch our favorite shows and even work through the internet. As such, we use different platforms for our many online activities. You could be tempted to use the same password for all your accounts but just how safe is it? According to a survey by Security Magazine, 53% of respondents admitted to using the same password for multiple accounts. This might be convenient but once your security has been breached on one website, your other accounts are at an increased risk of being hacked.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO