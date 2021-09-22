CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Happening in NWA – Call for Art; Litter Clean-Up; Duck Race; Demolition Derby; Open Water Swim

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Doctor Pepper. Calling artists! Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks is looking ahead to their November event which will take place on Veterans Day. They are encouraging Military Veterans or those with art that is influenced by military themes to submit their works to exhibit. They are accepting the art now all the way through November second.

