CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

New Gallup low for Biden, even below Harris

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWsa2_0c4ROUkB00


How low can Joe go?

A new Gallup survey shows that President Joe Biden has not hit bottom yet in his polling freefall.

The survey service said the president has plummeted 13 points since June, now sitting at a dismal 43% approval rating, the lowest of his presidency.

Worse, said Gallup, “For the first time, a majority, 53%, now disapproves of Biden's performance.”

The survey was taken after the failed Afghanistan withdrawal that left many Americans behind, an event condemned by the nation in multiple other surveys.

“The latest drop in Biden's job approval score is the second significant decline since June. Biden's honeymoon ratings near 55% first faltered in July, falling to 50% amid rising COVID-19 cases caused largely by the delta variant. In Gallup's Aug. 2-17 poll, Biden's rating was essentially unchanged, at 49%,” said the service.

Biden took his biggest hit from independents.

But he is still ahead of the 37% approval rating that former President Donald Trump suffered at this stage.

Out of the headlines for a while, Vice President Kamala Harris has steadied her polling, and now the nation is split on her job, 49% approving, 49% not. She sits exactly where Biden did in 2009, his first year as former President Barack Obama’s vice president.

The poor showing of Biden and Harris is starting to make Democrats nervous as they brace for the 2022 midterm elections and as voters in Virginia and New Jersey prepare to vote for their governors in November.

The Gallup bottom line: “Biden's latest approval rating further cements the fact that the honeymoon phase of his presidency is behind him. Political independents, who were part of the coalition that helped him defeat Trump in 2020, now largely disapprove of the job he is doing as president.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 448

Pam Estep
5d ago

We need former President Trump back but in office but biden has our US in such a mess I dont know if any president could get the US straightedge out. Already too many illegal immigrants in the US. Something has to done quickly.

Reply(17)
282
Jill Brandt
5d ago

If there were truth in polls, they would both be in the 20's...the dopey 20% will stay with them as they are 100% government dependent. The rest are running for the exits. . this is a mess the likes this country has never seen. May God help us.

Reply(7)
217
Kaleb Albot
5d ago

If we had a honest media in this country Trumps approval rating would have been much higher and Biden would be far lower

Reply(7)
310
Related
Washington Times

History: Even Johnny Carson blasted Biden

This is a reminder about just how long President Biden has been in politics. Over three decades ago, the nation’s leading late-night host included Mr. Biden, then a U.S. senator from Delaware who was in the process of running for president. NBC’s Johnny Carson had a say back in the day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1310kfka.com

Boebert introduces articles of impeachment against Biden, Harris

Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican called introducing the articles “her duty.” Her push comes after she says the administration failed to ensure the national security of the U.S. and its citizens during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Her announcement drew criticism because she misspelled “impeach” in a graphic, writing “Imeach Biden.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Liz Cheney: `I was wrong' in opposing gay marriage in past

Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family.Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden who she believes...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Why are moderate Democrats okay with killing Biden’s legislative agenda?

It’s crunchtime for President Biden’s legislative agenda, and yet there’s so much that remains unknown. We don’t know how many Republicans will vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. We don’t know how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will steer that bill and the $3.5 trillion social spending package across the finish line. And most important, we don’t really know why moderate Democrats remain open to tanking the whole thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden battered by crises as president's approval plunges

Just over eight months into office, President Biden is drowning in crises. From immigration, to foreign policy, to the economy, to the coronavirus pandemic, the president's problems appear to be mounting. Afghanistan. Arguably the biggest crisis facing Biden right now stems from his troop withdrawal that saw 13 American service...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden losing America's trust, polls show

Polls are showing that Americans are quickly losing their trust in President Biden. Recent polling data illustrates a wavering in Americans’ trust in the president, with the majority of adults in a recent Fox News poll not viewing Biden as a "strong leader." In fact, only 45% of Americans view...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. The House and Senate are moving towards votes on legislation dealing with infrastructure and social programs worth almost $5 trillion while averting a government shutdown on Friday and a looming debt default. Failure on any front would be catastrophic for a president looking to cement his legacy, while Democrats would see their chances of hanging on to the House of Representatives and Senate in next year's midterm elections severely curtailed. "You want me to be honest? It's going to be a week from hell. But failure is not an option. There is too much at stake," congresswoman Debbie Dingell told CNN on Sunday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallup#Americans#Democrats
talesbuzz.com

Biden the latest in Wall Street’s presidential losing streak

Wall Street has a notoriously horrible record in recent years of backing presidential candidates who sound good on paper but ultimately turn out to be duds. Add Joe Biden to the list. Not only are C-suite executives at the big investment houses and banks conceding this in private, they worry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Biden's failures keep piling up

Jesse Watters slammed Biden Saturday on "Watters' World" for a plummeting approval rating as crises "keep piling up." JESSE WATTERS: Welcome to Watters World, I’m Jesse Watters. The jig is up for Joe Biden. His credibility is shot. The president’s approval rating hitting a new low of 43% as his failures keep piling up. In Afghanistan, Joe left Americans behind. He’s covering this up, this whole hostage crisis, still taking orders from the Taliban.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KEYT

What’s the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

WASHINGTON (AP) — What will it cost to enact President Joe Biden’s massive expansion of social programs? Congress has authorized spending up to $3.5 trillion over a decade. But Biden is prodding Democrats to fully cover the cost of the legislation. That means raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, negotiating the price of prescription drugs and dialing up other sources of federal revenue such as increased IRS funding. The administration is sensitive to criticisms that their agenda would raise the debt. Biden says he’d prefer the price tag be described as “zero” once tax increases are included. Defending a bill not yet fully drafted, Democrats are determined to avoid a deficit financed spending spree.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden needs a win — or two

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden needs a win. The coronavirus pandemic rages on. Congressional Democrats are at war over the size and scope of his "Build Back Better" domestic agenda. And he is getting hammered by Republicans for the execution of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and by Democrats on his immigration policies following the abuse and deportation of Haitian immigrants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy