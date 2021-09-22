Skeleton Key is adding fresh fall and Halloween items daily

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -There are some local shops where you never know what you’ll find each time you walk through the front doors. It’s like a retail treasure hunt!. PSL guest, Brandy VandeWalle, describes her store, Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, as having the ambiance of a boutique and the variety of a mall. The shopper gets to experience a new kind of vendor mall specializing in antiques, original art, home decor in addition to all things handcrafted.