CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HP’s Spectre x360 has a webcam with an AI-powered ‘Beauty Mode’

By Hannah Davies
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8YtP_0c4ROBDc00

HP just launched a 16-inch 2-in-1 that uses artificial intelligence to touch up your skin, teeth and eyes during video chats and important Zoom meetings.

HP announced its newest range of devices on September 21, including laptops, displays and tablets designed to let you switch between productivity, creativity and entertainment.

The HP Spectre x360 is a stylish 2-in-1 that has video calls, in particular, in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZCdS_0c4ROBDc00

The x360 is the world’s first 16-inch laptop to feature an integrated, intelligent 5-megapixel camera according to HP, with the highlight here being the HP ‘GlamCam’.

The GlamCam – which can be accessed in the HP Command Center – includes a Beauty Mode to touch up your skin, teeth and eyes, Auto Frame to maintain focus even if you get up mid-call and Lighting Correction to adjust lighting as you move around inside and outside of your home.

The camera features a physical shutter for added privacy and any apps that use the camera will prompt an on-screen display to remind you that your camera is active. The camera also supports Windows Hello, so you can log-in to the laptop with facial recognition.

The Spectre x360 will also automatically lock itself if you walk away and wake up when you return, or dim the display if you turn away. If someone appears behind you, the laptop will blur its screen to prevent them from peeking, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eavoJ_0c4ROBDc00

The screen itself is a 16-inch UHD+ OLED display with a 16:10 ratio, VESA True Black HDR and 100% colour calibration. There’s also an additional 22mm of viewing space when compared with the 15-inch version of the device.

The laptop takes advantage of new quad speakers with AI Noise Removal to get rid of any background noise, and the device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, along with Bluetooth 5.2 and the laptop packs 17 hours of battery life.

The laptop is also the first HP consumer notebook built from recycled CNC aluminium with a sustainably-made, ocean-bound plastic keyboard, bezels and a speaker box.

The Spectre x360 is available in Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents and Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents. The laptop is set to launch this October with prices starting at $1639 (about £1203).

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

This 65-inch LG 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy

Labor Day TV sales are winding down now that the holiday weekend is over, but Best Buy is still offering some can’t miss deals on a range of excellent televisions. For example, you can get the 65-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 4K TV for $629 at Best Buy. That’s a massive $270 off its usual price, which makes this easily one of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year.
ELECTRONICS
goodmorningamerica.com

These 5 laptops are still in stock and on sale at Walmart

With Labor Day weekend upon us and back-to-school shopping coming to a close, it’s time to save big on electronics. Walmart is running its Labor Day sales with deep discounts site-wide as parents and students scour the web to find electronics. Labor Day sales traditionally are the last big chance...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dreaming of an OLED TV? This 55-inch 4K TV deal will make it a reality

Right now, you can buy one of the best 4K TVs out there for less, courtesy of an awesome deal on the LG 55-inch C1 4K TV at Walmart. Normally priced at $2,000, you can snap it up for just $1,500, saving you a huge $500 on the usual price. A fantastic OLED TV in every way, this is an offer you’re really not going to want to miss out on. Expect stock to be strictly limited when it’s being sold at this great a price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hp#Webcam#Spectre#Laptop
Phone Arena

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 vs. HP Spectre x360 13

They’re almost the same size. They weigh almost the same. They’re both 360-degree convertible 2-in-1s with support for active pens. So, why are HP’s Envy x360 13 and Spectre x360 13 so similar? It’s what’s inside that counts here, and there are enough differences that these two similar machines are aimed at different users. Neither shows up on our best laptops or best 2-in-1s lists, but that doesn’t mean they’re not excellent machines.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Digital Trends

The Samsung Webcam Monitor has a retractable 2-megapixel webcam built-in

Most monitors don’t come with a built-in webcam, requiring remote workers to buy an external webcam . Companies like HP and Lenovo have already launched their own webcam monitors for videoconferencing, and now Samsung is joining in on the fun with its Webcam Monitor S4. The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s latest monitor has a pop-up webcam with Windows Hello support

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 comes with all the work-from-home accessories you could need built right in. It’s got 2W stereo speakers for listening to colleagues, an HD webcam so they can see you, a microphone so they can hear you, and a USB hub to cut down on the amount of ports needed on a laptop or desktop. The monitor is available now, Samsung says, and costs $319.99 in the US.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

What Is HP’s Instant Ink?

Many people still use inkjet printers for their daily work, and the technology is far from obsolete, despite some trying to push this notion for some time now. It’s true that laser printers have several advantages when it comes to speed and cost, but traditional inkjets still have their place in many offices and homes.
ELECTRONICS
Sentinel

A multi-device mode has already arrived on WhatsApp

WhatsApp already has multi-device mode among its services. Although this option appears in the beta single version, I learned that Master of Science hopes that later this option of the mobile phone application will reach the rest of the users. WhatsApp has been an application on instant messaging It is...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Webcams and battery life: What mattered at Apple's latest event

Apple launched some new things! The iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the Apple Watch Series 7, the new iPad, some new accessories, meditation videos! Not exactly Apple's most earth-shattering event, but lots of upgrades nonetheless. Apple events are a useful indicator of what the company cares about. And this...
ELECTRONICS
thurrott.com

HP Launches 16-Inch Spectre x360, Consumer PCs, and Peripherals

Today, HP is announcing several new prosumer and consumer PCs and peripherals, key among them an exciting 16-inch Spectre x360. And yes, they all target Windows 11. “The last 18 months has forever changed how we work, learn, and play,” HP general manager Josephine Tan said. “Now more than ever, consumers need devices with the latest technologies to keep up with their lifestyle. We are excited that this powerful combination of HP and Windows 11 will give consumers the best consumption, collaboration, and creation experiences to bring them closer to the people and things they love.”
COMPUTERS
The Independent

HP spectre x360 14 2021 review: A premium convertible laptop with impressive performance

The HP spectre x360 is a powerful and slimline two-in-one laptop. Unlike many other convertibles of its kind – which tend to offer tablet-grade performance dressed up in a laptop form-factor – this folding flagship from HP is designed to be just as fast, functional and practical as your typical, non-folding laptop.This year’s version of the 14in HP spectre x360 presents a generational upgrade to the laptop’s underlying specs, bringing the very latest Intel processors to bear on what was already a fantastic and versatile device, especially for business users in search of a professional-looking machine to carry around with...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

HP Ushers in Windows 11 With Larger 16-Inch Spectre x360, 11-Inch Tablet

HP is announcing a new lineup of computers in time for the launch of Windows 11, including a new, 16-inch HP Spectre x360 convertible and an 11-inch tablet PC in the style of Microsoft's own Surface line. The new range of portable PCs, which also includes a budget laptop and an all-in-one, will launch with Windows 11 installed. It seems HP is hoping it has the best ultrabook for anyone who wants to run Microsoft’s latest OS.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

HP Spectre x360 16 release date, price specs and more

The HP Spectre x360 16 is the newest addition to HP's Spectre x360 line of svelte, business-oriented 2-in-1 laptops, and it's due to come out in October 2021 -- just in time to ship ready for Windows 11. At Tom's Guide, we thought very highly of the new laptop's smaller...
COMPUTERS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy