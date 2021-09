BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to looting a liquor store in the City of Buffalo during a protest last year. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, just after 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2020, unknown individuals broke a glass window of a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue near West Utica Street. From there, the District Attorney's Office says Daniel D. Hill and other unknown individuals went into the closed liquor store and stole merchandise.

