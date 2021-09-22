Family Of Anthony Johnson Asks For The “Fake Love” To Stop
The family of late comedian and Friday actor, Anthony Johnson, has requested an end to the “fake love” they have received in the wake of his death. In an emotional video interview with TMZ, Johnson’s wife, Lexi, pleaded for an end to the “fake love” she was receiving. She said that the family was struggling to find the money needed to pay for Johnson’s funeral and that what they really needed was some financial support.www.uncrazed.com
Comments / 0