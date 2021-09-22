CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Anthony Johnson Asks For The “Fake Love” To Stop

By Sarah Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of late comedian and Friday actor, Anthony Johnson, has requested an end to the “fake love” they have received in the wake of his death. In an emotional video interview with TMZ, Johnson’s wife, Lexi, pleaded for an end to the “fake love” she was receiving. She said that the family was struggling to find the money needed to pay for Johnson’s funeral and that what they really needed was some financial support.

KIRO 7 Seattle

Anthony Johnson, ‘Friday’ actor and comedian, dead at 55

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in “Friday” and “Menace II Society,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 55. In a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson’s representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed his death Monday. “We lost an icon,” Bell said. “He...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Johnson’s Wife Is Calling Out All The ‘Fake Love’ From Friends And Fans After No One Wants To Help Support Friday Actor’s Funeral Costs

Earlier this week, Hollywood and the internet were taken aback by the sudden death of Friday alum Anthony Johnson. Immediately, upon hearing the news, fans and celebrities flooded the internet with condolences and memories of the beloved actor. Unfortunately, his death left his family with a huge financial burden, leading to an outcry for help. According to his wife Lexis, the support translated to “fake love” as funeral costs continue to mount.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
MadameNoire

A.J. Johnson’s Wife Is Struggling To Come Up With Funeral Costs, Accuses Fans Of Showing ‘Fake Love’

The family of Friday star Anthony “A.J.” Johnson is struggling to cover funeral costs following his untimely death, according to TMZ. Johnson’s wife Lexis Jones Mason told the outlet that the family started a GoFundMe account to help come up with the funds for her deceased husband’s burial, but the donations have fallen extremely short of their goal to receive $20k. At the time of TMZ’s report, the donations were near $800. As of Sept. 22, the family has been able to crowdsource a total of $4,595 from the actor’s fan base.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Offset Helps Pay For 'Friday' Star Anthony Johnson's Funeral

Anthony Johnson's family is no longer burdened with funeral costs ... thanks to the generosity of celebs like Offset. The late actor's widow, Lexis Jones Mason, tells TMZ ... Anthony's funeral has now been paid for, with nearly $70,000 in donations pouring in from famous folks and thousands of random donors.
CELEBRITIES
