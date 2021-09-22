Family Of Anthony Johnson Asks For The “Fake Love” To Stop

The family of Friday star Anthony “A.J.” Johnson is struggling to cover funeral costs following his untimely death, according to TMZ. Johnson’s wife Lexis Jones Mason told the outlet that the family started a GoFundMe account to help come up with the funds for her deceased husband’s burial, but the donations have fallen extremely short of their goal to receive $20k. At the time of TMZ’s report, the donations were near $800. As of Sept. 22, the family has been able to crowdsource a total of $4,595 from the actor’s fan base.

