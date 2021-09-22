Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham: Live stream, start time, how to watch English Carabao Cup 2021
There are several Carabao Cup ties in the third round that feature two English Premier League teams, with one taking place between Wolverhampton and Tottenham on Wednesday at the Molineaux Stadium. In the last round, Wolves advanced handily thanks to a 4-0 rout over Nottingham Forest, in which four different players found the back of the net. Tottenham, meanwhile, is looking to earn its first win in all competitions since defeating Watford 1-0 on Aug. 9. Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santos will be eager to get his team back to winning ways, with a rotated starting XI expected for this cup matchup.www.masslive.com
