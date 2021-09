Partnership helps reduce manual processes and save cost by automating the management and delivery of a wide range of digital rewards. Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards, announced a partnership and the availability of a new integration module with Medallia, a global leader in customer and employee experience. The partnership provides the foundation for both parties to work together to extend and build upon the Medallia Experience Cloud platform and to participate in joint go-to-market activities. Rybbon’s integration with Medallia automates the management and distribution of incentives used in market research, employee experience, and customer experience programs, helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO