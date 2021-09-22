CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowland and Amadeus Partner to Provide Industry-Leading Meetings and Events Insights

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrusted partners come together to help hotels gain efficiencies, deeper event insights, and prepare for the return of group business. Knowland, the leader in AI-powered meetings and events data for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, and conference centers, and Amadeus, the leading provider of hospitality technology solutions, announced a partnership to enhance meetings and events insights and increase sales efficiency for hospitality companies focused on growing their share of group revenue as business rebounds.

