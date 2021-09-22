Knowland and Amadeus Partner to Provide Industry-Leading Meetings and Events Insights
Trusted partners come together to help hotels gain efficiencies, deeper event insights, and prepare for the return of group business. Knowland, the leader in AI-powered meetings and events data for hotels, convention and visitor bureaus, and conference centers, and Amadeus, the leading provider of hospitality technology solutions, announced a partnership to enhance meetings and events insights and increase sales efficiency for hospitality companies focused on growing their share of group revenue as business rebounds.martechseries.com
