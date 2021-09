LEXINGTON, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Shady Rays is set to open its first retail store this fall,Louisville Business First reports. The Simpsonville, Kentucky-based retailer was one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. last year through e-commerce sales of its sunglasses and its lost and broken replacement policy. Now, it intends to further fuel that growth by establishing a physical retail presence.