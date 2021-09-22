CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starbucks

The autumnal equinox marks the end of summer. But is it the start of fall or autumn?

El Paso Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn leaves, autumn sneeze, fall breeze and fall trees. Is it most accurate to say Sept. 22 is the start of fall or autumn?. Both 'autumn' and 'fall' originated from Britain, according to Merriam-Webster. 'Autumn,' however, was the first of the pumpkin spice season names to be invented back in the 1300s, originating from the Latin word 'autumnus.' It would take 300 years for 'fall' to come into the picture.

www.elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Autumn equinox: When is the first day of fall 2021? What you need to know.

It’s almost time to dig out those Halloween decorations and extra blankets. The official start of the fall season of 2021 is on the way. This year, autumn begins on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the United States and elsewhere in the northern hemisphere, because that’s the date the autumn equinox arrives as our weather transitions from summer to fall. (On the southern side of the globe, the seasons are moving from winter to spring.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Telegraph

Autumn Equinox 2021: the science behind the changing seasons

When leaves begin to fall, temperatures drop and days become shorter, it can only mean autumn is on its way and brings with it home comforts, bronzed woodland hues and a pumpkin or two. For many, autumn is enjoyable because of its festivals and the sense that "life starts all...
SCIENCE
Times-Herald

State & Union: Autumnal equinox arrives Wednesday

OK, pumpkin spicers, you’re almost there. The autumnal — or fall — equinox arrives Wednesday, marking the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere. And the morally correct time to start ordering pumpkin spice coffees (at least for us). The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us the word “equinox” comes...
Vox

The fall equinox is Wednesday. Here are 8 things to know about the first day of autumn.

The autumnal equinox is upon us: On Wednesday, September 22, the Northern and Southern hemispheres will experience an equal amount of daylight. For those in the Northern Hemisphere, it marks the beginning of astronomical fall, with daylight hours continuing to shorten until the winter solstice in December. For those south of the equator, it’s the beginning of spring. This week’s full moon — the closest to the fall equinox, and this year the last full moon of summer — occurs on Tuesday and is known as the harvest moon.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumnal Equinox#The End Of Summer#Autumn Leaves#Latin#English#King S College London#Jumper#British#Americans#Colonial#Twitter#Keirarenee
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Stargazing: Autumn equinox follows the harvest moon

The harvest moon, the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, was said to help workers bring crops in from the fields until late into the night. This year the equinox falls two days after the full moon, on Wednesday, signifying the first day of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
Colorado Springs Independent

Event Horizon: Autumn Equinox Edition

Autumn Equinox occurs today, Sept. 22, at 1:21 p.m. our time, ushering in a season of crunchy leaf hikes, Halloween prep and the dreaded pumpkin spice. Curious minds will find the science behind the event at EarthSky (tinyurl.com/E-Sky21), but those who are just determined to do some serious leaf-peeping should follow the ever-updated fall color map at smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Stonehenge autumn equinox gathering first since start of pandemic

Hundreds of people have gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sunrise on the first official day of autumn. About 250 druids, pagans and visitors were given access to the stones to mark the autumn equinox for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the last two years,...
FESTIVAL
wfxrtv.com

WFXR Weather Trivia: Autumnal equinox falling on different dates

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the sweaters and pumpkin candles! The 2021 autumnal equinox landed on Wednesday, Sept. 22, marking the start of the fall season. The date and time of the autumnal equinox are determined by the Earth’s tilt, as well as its position in relation to the sun. Due to these factors, the equinox can land on different dates each year.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Post-Bulletin

WeatherTalk: Tomorrow is the Autumnal Equinox

Tomorrow at 2:21 p.m. Central, is the moment of the Autumnal Equinox. At this moment, the sun will be directly above Earth's equator, moving from north to south. Day and night are approximately of the same length all over the world. Day length has been steadily shortening and at an increasing rate, since the Summer solstice back in June. From this point until the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21, the length of daylight will continue to decrease each day, but at a slowly decreasing rate.
ENVIRONMENT
Keene Sentinel

Autumn Equinox Forest Bathing & Fire Ritual

Once again, the cycle of seasons is upon us. The cooler temperatures overnight bring with them changes in colors of the leaves. Flowers are less abundant and the landscape is showing colors of red, white, orange and yellow. The tall grasses and plants are also changing. Our gardens are bursting with sunflowers and the vegetables remaining in our gardens are ready to be picked and preserved for later use.
LIFESTYLE
basinlife.com

First Day of Fall — Autumn Equinox

Most of the Earth will experience about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness during the Fall Equinox. The word “equinox” comes from Latin aequus, meaning “equal,” and nox, “night.” On the equinox, day and night are roughly equal in length. After the autumnal equinox, days become shorter...
CELEBRATIONS
ktswblog.net

Persephone, Hades, and The Autumn Equinox

The Autumn Equinox is approaching on Sept. 22nd. This day is known as the start of fall, but it was symbolic of many things in the past. The Autumn Equinox was commonly used to celebrate the summer’s harvest as seen in harvest festivals in Great Britain, the Moon festival in many East and Southeast Asian countries, Mabon in Neopagan practices, and more. However, other celebrations focus on spirits, gods, and mythologies such as Higan in Japan and the Roman festival for Pomona, goddess of fruit trees, gardens, and orchards.
AGRICULTURE
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

What Is Weed Beer And Why Are People Going Crazy Over It?

Consuming cannabis has massively expanded over the last two years, with new products emerging onto the market every week. And cannabis-infused beverages have made a big impact. Within the cannon of infused beverages, beer specifically is on the rise, with beer drinkers identified as a ripe crossover audience. A familiarity...
DRINKS
The Conversation U.S.

A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

As the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blast was around 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb. The shocked city dwellers who stared at it were blinded instantly. Air temperatures rapidly rose above 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius). Clothing and wood immediately...
ACCIDENTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
Inverse

Who invented tattoos? Ancient history reveals the controversial truth

Those who lost loved ones to the disease are using tattoos to create memorials. Tattoos have long served as a way for people to express their emotions. As a tattoo historian, I often enjoy asking people where they think tattoos originated. I hear the mention of countries such as China, Japan, “somewhere in Africa or South America,” or Polynesia. What is interesting is that in the past five years of holding these conversations, no one thus far has answered that tattoos could have originated in Europe or North America.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy