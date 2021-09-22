The autumnal equinox marks the end of summer. But is it the start of fall or autumn?
Autumn leaves, autumn sneeze, fall breeze and fall trees. Is it most accurate to say Sept. 22 is the start of fall or autumn?. Both 'autumn' and 'fall' originated from Britain, according to Merriam-Webster. 'Autumn,' however, was the first of the pumpkin spice season names to be invented back in the 1300s, originating from the Latin word 'autumnus.' It would take 300 years for 'fall' to come into the picture.www.elpasotimes.com
Comments / 0