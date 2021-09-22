Dad, 24, who didn't get vaccine as he heard it 'wasn't real' dies from Covid-19

A young father who didn't get the Covid-19 vaccine after believing it wasn't real has died from the virus aged just 24.

Patrick Burshia spoke from his intensive care bed in Montana, USA while struggling to catch his breath.

He wanted to warn others to have the vaccine adding that he regretted not having it and said he would take it as soon as he could.

Speaking through the glass of the coronavirus ward, he said: "I would not wish this on my worst enemy.

"As soon as I can, I'm getting the vaccine, and I highly recommend anyone who hasn't to do it because this is a very scary situation."

He was soon put on a ventilator

He told NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez that he had been hearing 'a lot of propaganda', including from friends and family members who did not trust the vaccine.

He said the claims included that it "wasn't a real vaccine" and that it might contain "a tracking chip that the government was trying to use on us".

Mr Burshia soon took a turn for the worst and was put on a ventilator.

He lost his battle with the virus

His nurse Chrissy Baxter fought back tears as she said: "Every time we moved him we weren't sure if the end wasn't going to be in that moment, so I just wanted to be there to hold his hand."

He died over the weekend leaving behind a young son.