Summit County, UT

Summit County offers employees $100 to get vaccinated

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
Summit County is offering its employees a $100 inventive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Park Record reported , the county government, along with the Snyderville Basin Recreation District, said this week they would offer $100 to any employee, full time or part time, who has received a COVID-19 vaccination. The benefit reportedly extends to employee’s spouses, as well.

“The health insurance carrier will reward those who have not yet received the vaccine if they will go get fully vaccinated,” Matt Leavitt, Summit County’s finance told the Park Record. "The county will use a portion of grant funds from the federal government (to) pay for those who have already received their vaccination shots."

The county has about 330 full-time employees, Leavitt said. If 250 employees and their spouses took advantage of the county’s incentive program, it could cost $50,000.

For more on this story, visit the Park Record .

