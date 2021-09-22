CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Indiana schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

By Carl Mitchell
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven schools in Indiana are being recognized as some of the best in the country as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The Indiana Department of Education nominated the schools for consideration in the U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools program.

State education officials nominated the Indiana schools for the “Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools” category.

Federal education officials say to be nominated for the category, schools must be closing achievement gaps for student groups, including racially and ethically diverse, low income and special education students.

“Through challenging times, these schools are not admiring the problem — they’re focused on student-centered solutions,” Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said in a press release.

The schools honored include:

  • Columbus Signature Academy Lincoln Campus, Bartholomew Consolidated School District
  • Deputy Elementary School, Madison Consolidated Schools
  • Grassy Creek Elementary School, MSD Warren Township School District
  • Lake Prairie Elementary School, Tri-Creek School Corporation
  • Swanson Traditional School, South Bend Community School Corporation
  • Thorpe Creek Elementary School, Hamilton Southeastern Schools
  • Van Buren Elementary School, Brown County School Corporation

The schools are among the 325 schools across the country to receive the honor. Since the program started in 1982, dozens of Indiana public schools have been named Blue Ribbon Schools.

You can learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools program by clicking here .

Comments / 2

Merrill Moores
5d ago

I applaud these schools but am always suspect of this award. When it was trotted out as a badge of honor at our public school I researched it and found it ot to be more correlated to attendance. if these are for actual improvements, then yay!!

Reply
3
 

