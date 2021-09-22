Mason's Alaiedon Elementary is a National Blue Ribbon School

Alaiedon Elementary in Mason has been recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona named 325 schools National Blue Ribbon School this year based on "overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups," the department's website reads.

The award "affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools flag gracing a school's building is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. National Blue Ribbon Schools are an inspiration and a model for schools still striving for excellence.”

“I am proud that Alaiedon has continued to perform at such an excellent level in Ingham County and the State of Michigan on our state assessment," Alaiedon's Principal Shana Barnum said in a press release. "The collective efficacy of our entire Alaiedon staff is an influencing factor contributing to the growth and achievement of all our students."

Alaiedon Elementary received the prestigious award for maintaining high Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress scores for all grades first through fifth, and being a top performing school in Michigan.

“Congratulations to the entire staff at Alaiedon, current and former, for this achievement," Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki said in a press release. "To be recognized as a NBRS is well-deserved and a huge accomplishment. Every member of our team has contributed to the continued excellence of the district."

The elementary held a brief ceremony in its gymnasium Tuesday afternoon. The district will host a community celebration Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook