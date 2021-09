I used to think, “I had COVID. I don’t need a vaccine… not for now at least, and maybe not ever.”. November 2020: I was a few hours into my 12-hour shift in the emergency department. I had been treating COVID at every shift for about 10 months at that point, and I knew what I was feeling now was more than just fatigue. I took a swab and went into the staff bathroom to use the mirror.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO