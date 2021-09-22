CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Strachan dead: Who Wants to be a Millionaire theme composer dies aged 50

By Rose Hill
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire composer Matthew Strachan, who wrote the theme tune for the show, has died suddenly aged 50.

The award-winning songwriter composed themes for a number of TV shows, including BBC’s Question Time and Winning Lines.

Fellow composer Dirk Maggs paid tribute to his friend on Twitter, writing: "Goodbye dear friend and massive talent Matthew Strachan. A gentle, kind, talented and wickedly funny Prince.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed to The Sun that they had been called to Mr Strachan's address in Twickenham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fwjfz_0c4RLVjX00
Friends of Michael Strachan have paid tribute to the composer

They said in a statement: "We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in cars, and a hazardous area response team.

"Sadly, a person had died at the scene."

Scotland Yard confirmed the report and told the publication: Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11:03hrs to a residential address at Chudleigh Road, Twickenham to reports of a sudden death.

"Officers and the LAS attended and a man, in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not thought to be suspicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468atR_0c4RLVjX00
Jeremy Clarkson now hosts Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

"A file will be prepared for the coroner."

While the West London coroner confirmed that they were conducting an investigation into the composer's death.

They said: "A post mortem has taken place and we are awaiting toxicology and histology results. Once we have the results the pathologist will be able to finalise their report and hopefully ascertain the cause of death.”

Mr Strachan wrote the iconic ITV theme tune with his father Keith back in 2000 and went on to win 12 awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. He also won the Hall of Fame Award in recognition of the Millionaire soundtrack in 2012.

