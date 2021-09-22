CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Marcus Rashford return date from injury set by Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

By Nathan Ridley
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q97PB_0c4RLKGm00

A date for Marcus Rashford 's return from injury has been set by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since he represented England at the European Championships over the summer, where he missed a penalty in the final shoot-out against Italy.

Having enjoyed superb season in terms of personal output with the Red Devils in 2020-21 during which he scored 21 goals, persistent injuries forced the United academy graduate to go under the knife following international duty.

With the arrival of good friend Jadon Sancho and return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford faces a battle to regain his place as largely an ever-present in Solskjaer's side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7jXg_0c4RLKGm00
Rashford carried multiple knocks throughout 20-21 ( Image: Pool via REUTERS)

The Red Devils boss has indicated when the No. 10 will be available for selection, though, who has been an absentee this season like left-back Alex Telles.

"Yeah it’s going well," he told manutd.com. "They’ve worked really hard, both of them.

"Alex is a bit further on than Marcus. I don’t think we’ll see Marcus until after the international break but Alex has worked well and will be in the squad [for West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday] as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDm7e_0c4RLKGm00
Rashford has been at Man Utd's training ground undergoing his rehabilitation ( Image: Manchester United via Getty Imag)

United's first outing after October international break is a trip to Leicester City, before a trip to Italy in the Champions League for a clash with Atalanta.

It then gets no easier, with matches against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur before facing the Serie A side again followed by the small matter of a Manchester Derby, so having Rashford available could prove to be a valuable boost for Solskjaer.

Another player returning to fitness is long-term absentee Phil Jones, who the Norwegian is "so happy for" after not featuring since January 2020 due to more serious injury troubles.

"He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s and played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee," Solskjaer stated.

"He’s been working really hard. I’ve been part of that myself and had the best part of three years or at least more than two out of three years and I know what challenges he’s been through, mentally.

"Thinking will I ever play football again or even be able to walk again and be able to play with the kids in the garden. He’s been so diligent and so professional; no frills, no social media and I’m old school.

"I like players like that. He just focuses on one thing and gets his head around the challenges and he’s back," he added. "He will also be in the squad. It’s a good day for him and for us and it’s something that he has earned."

After beating West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, the Red Devils once again face David Moyes and co at Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup.

Solskjaer is set to rotate his starting XI and says some United men are "chomping at the bit" to feature.

"It’s strange how it works out and you meet the same team twice in three days," he stated. "We need to give some minutes to a few, that’s definite, and I think we’ve got a good squad.

"Quite a few of these are champing at the bit to show what they can do."

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool could not do more transfer business just to join the 'circus' after title rivals Man City, Man United and Chelsea spent big money during the summer

Jurgen Klopp has declared himself happy with Liverpool’s long-term planning this summer while bigger-spending rivals have opted to join the transfer market 'circus'. Ibrahima Konate was the only major signing at Anfield with his £36million price tag from Leipzig dwarfed by the amounts spent by Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
David Moyes
Person
Alex Telles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Gunnar#Manchester United#The Red Devils#United Academy#The Champions League#Atalanta#Tottenham Hotspur#Norwegian#Under 23s#The Premier League#Old Trafford
The US Sun

Peter Schmeichel slams Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘strange’ tactics during Man Utd loss at Young Boys and questions subs

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ‘strange tactics’ during their embarrassing Champions League defeat to Young Boys. The Red Devils started their campaign with a loss after Jesse Lingard’s misplaced back pass teed up Jordan Siebatcheu for a 95th-minute winner for the Swedish minnows. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

391K+
Followers
88K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy