September 22 is American Business Women’s Day

NEWBERRY COUNTY — American Business Women’s Day is an American holiday, nationally recognized every year on September 22. It is a day set aside to honor and reflect on the contributions and accomplishments of the millions of women working in the U.S., whether they are in the workforce or own their own business.

The first annual ABW Day event was sponsored by the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) on September 22, 1982. The following year, a congressional proclamation officially recognized the day. September 22 also marks the 1949 founding date of the American Business Women’s Association.

On this special day, business women in the area will come together to celebrate ABW Day. Locally, Women Connecting Women Chapter serving the Newberry County and surrounding areas will come together on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. for a virtual movie night. The chapter meets the third Thursday of each month for professional development and networking. Visit www.abwawomenconnectingwomen.org to learn more about the local chapter and www.abwa.org to learn about the national organization.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) is, “to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership; education, networking support and national recognition”. Women Connecting Women Chapter of ABWA fully embraces women of diverse backgrounds and serves as the group of choice for open-minded women to learn, grow, and connect in Newberry County and surrounding areas.

Contact your local chapter at abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.