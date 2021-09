SEATTLE — There is no shut-down mode for Jamal Adams. The Seahawks safety is always on. "He can never sit and be idle," Clay Mack, Adams' longtime personal trainer, said. It's the one thing — his high-intensity energy — that teammates and coaches point to most about Adams. It was apparent, and abundant, when he first arrived in Seattle last year, and it's consistent whether he's chasing down a quarterback or studying film of an opposing offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO