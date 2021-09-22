CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MicroVentures is a Broker Dealer Offering Securities Crowdfunding. The Investment Platform Has Now Topped $450 Million in Investments

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroVentures is a broker-dealer that raises capital under the various crowdfunding exemptions including Reg CF+, Reg D, and Reg A+. An early entrant into the sector, MicroVentures got its start catering to accredited investors but expanded its portfolio of services following the enactment of the JOBS Act of 2012 – the legislation that legalized investment crowdfunding. MicroVentures’ historic portfolio includes some pretty well-known names like 23andme, Circle, DropBox, Slack, and many more. As a full-stack issuing platform, MicroVentures seeks to raise capital online for private firms at all stages of maturity. The platform also facilitates secondary transactions for qualified individuals thus providing an additional liquidity path.

