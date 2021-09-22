CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Whiteboard: The Ben Simmons trade saga is a lose-lose-lose

By Ian Levy
Cover picture for the articleThe Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. Ben Simmons (or someone in his camp) delivered another emphatic message to the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday through ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, saying he would never play another game for the team. Everyone’s cards have been on the table for weeks now but as this drags on it’s hard to see how anyone actually wins a Ben Simmons trade.

