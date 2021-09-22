CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard's decision to ditch fossil fuel investments reflects changing financial realities and its climate change stance

By Susan Gary University of Oregon
Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Harvard University will keep phasing out all investments tied to oil, gas and coal, it announced on Sept. 9, 2021. When Larry Bacow, the school’s president, announced this plan, he cast it as a response to climate change – part of a broader trend that’s gaining steam among many large institutions with endowments.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment is a Hard-Fought, Symbolic Victory

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Harvard has finally divested from fossil fuels, in all but name. Last Thursday, Harvard affiliates received what at first glance seemed like a pretty unremarkable email: another laundry list of University actions to combat climate change, this time with the subject “Climate Change: Update on Harvard Action.” But the discrete phrasing hid a shocking policy reversal: Harvard, after years of sparring with advocates, said it will allow its remaining investments in the fossil fuel industry to expire while avoiding new investments in the sector.
HARVARD, MA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health

The U.S. and European Union are working on a pledge to cut methane emissions by at least 30% this decade, President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 17, 2021, and he urged countries around the world to join in ahead of the U.N. climate summit later this year. The move is a big deal for efforts […] The post Biden urges countries to slash methane emissions 30% – here’s why it’s crucial for protecting climate and health appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENVIRONMENT
NottinghamMD.com

Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh this week joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to take robust action to fix the broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Since borrowers first became eligible for relief in 2017, almost all PSLF applications have been rejected, leaving millions of public servants in … Continue reading "Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program" The post Attorney General Frosh joins multistate coalition urging Department of Education to fix broken Public Service Loan Forgiveness program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
EDUCATION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Congress Is Debating Its Biggest Climate Change Bill Ever. Here's What's At Stake

President Biden's ambitious climate change plan could soon become a reality if Democrats in Congress succeed in passing a $3.5 trillion budget package. But first Democrats, who are crafting the legislation without Republican support, must overcome powerful opposition, some of it within their own party. This legislation would bring extraordinary...
CONGRESS & COURTS

