Harvard's decision to ditch fossil fuel investments reflects changing financial realities and its climate change stance

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Harvard has finally divested from fossil fuels, in all but name. Last Thursday, Harvard affiliates received what at first glance seemed like a pretty unremarkable email: another laundry list of University actions to combat climate change, this time with the subject “Climate Change: Update on Harvard Action.” But the discrete phrasing hid a shocking policy reversal: Harvard, after years of sparring with advocates, said it will allow its remaining investments in the fossil fuel industry to expire while avoiding new investments in the sector.

HARVARD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO