Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn infant’s death ruled a homicide over 6 months later: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — The March death of a Brooklyn newborn has officially been ruled a homicide, over six months after the baby was found unresponsive in his home, police said Wednesday.

According to officials, police and EMS responded early on the morning of March 8 when 1-month-old Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez’s father called 911.

EMS rushed the infant to the hospital after police arrived to find him unconscious and unresponsive in the family’s East Flatbush apartment, authorities said.

Daquan died at the hospital two days later on March 10, police said.

Months later, the medical examiner has deemed the baby boy’s death a homicide.

A spokesperson for the NYPD on Wednesday said they were investigating if the cause of death could be shaken baby syndrome.

However, they said the exact circumstances around the baby’s death were still unclear.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

