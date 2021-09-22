NBC Orders Thriller ‘The Endgame’ Starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

How did CU alum Christopher Meloni go from being a history major to a starring role in the 12th most watched show in America?. Meloni, known for his role as the protective, paternal detective Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, is now starring in NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime”. Stabler was partnered with detective Olivia Benson from 1999 to 2011 on “Special Victims Unit” until his departure where he shot a teenage girl, shooting the men who killed her mother. Now after a decade, Stabler is back. “Organized Crime” debuted on April first as a spin off of “Special Victims Unit,” and season two will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 23 on NBC.

