As we all continue to work our way through this damned sorry ass pandemic (sorry, had to get that out), every facet of life is having to come to terms with it. For instance, two seasons ago the post-season was canceled with the ACC Tournament stopping mid-stream. It was a little better last year as we got to watch basketball, albeit irregularly and of course it wasn’t a great experience for the athletes who had to be isolated most of the time, but they got to play and we got to watch on TV. So it was minimally better.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO