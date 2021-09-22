CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Top Cryptocurrency Stock Has a Major Drawback -- Here's What Investors Need to Know

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

It's common knowledge among the investing community that cryptocurrency prices are extremely volatile, and major price fluctuations on a day-to-day basis are normal. So, if you want safer portfolio exposure to this burgeoning asset class, what are you supposed to do?

One popular course of action is to invest in shares of public companies that offer products and services that serve the cryptocurrency market. Buying a stock like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) might make a lot of sense at first, but it too has a serious flaw that you should keep in mind.

Let's break down what investors need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJc3V_0c4RJoLC00
Image source: Getty Images.

Following Bitcoin up and down

Since Coinbase had its initial public offering (IPO) on April 14 of this year, the stock has fallen 28% from the closing price on its first day of trading. The business seems to be thriving as revenue and net income in the second quarter grew astronomically higher than they were in the prior-year period. And the number of monthly transacting users now stands at 8.8 million, up from just 1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Coinbase, which generates the majority of its revenue from trading fees, does well when cryptocurrency volatility is high. This has certainly been the case in 2021 as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been on a roller-coaster ride this year. But what stands out the most is just how closely Coinbase's stock price follows that of Bitcoin. In the time since Coinbase's IPO roughly five months ago, Bitcoin's price has declined about 25%, not much different than Coinbase's performance. A look at the chart below makes it quite apparent how these two assets track each other.

In an interview from April, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong mentioned how owning shares of the company could be viewed as an "indexed bet on the crypto space more broadly." He also explained that his company isn't "tied to one crypto asset." Although Bitcoin accounted for just 24% of total trading volume for the business in the most recent quarter (down from 57% in the prior-year period), Armstrong's statement hasn't proven true so far during Coinbase's short public history.

The company currently offers 83 digital assets for trading and 142 for custody. Furthermore, an emphasis on boosting subscription and services revenue in the years ahead could disconnect Coinbase from the price of Bitcoin. This has not, however, been the case recently. And investors looking to put money to work in cryptocurrencies via the stock market should think twice before buying Coinbase shares.

The investor takeaway

Becoming a successful investor in general is challenging, and investing in a new and unfamiliar asset class is even harder. While it may seem like owning shares in Coinbase is a relatively safe bet to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market, the stock has clearly been quite volatile in its own right. The business is growing its non-Bitcoin revenue, but based on their similar trajectories, the market still views the two assets in the same light.

It's important to not only understand the fundamentals of any particular company that you're interested in but also how the market perceives that business and stock. Coinbase is still heavily influenced by the rise and fall of Bitcoin. Keep this critical point in mind if you're considering Coinbase as an investment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Thinking of Buying Pfizer Stock? Here's What You Need to Know

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may represent 42% of total company revenue this year. The company aims to report phase 2/3 date from its coronavirus treatment candidate in the fourth quarter. Pfizer’s 23 late-stage programs and a planned acquisition may drive growth later in the decade. Big pharma company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000. That means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the beginning of Buffett's tenure would now be worth about $22 million. Not too shabby.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ipo#Drawback
The Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Clearway Energy has a visible dividend growth plan. Medical Properties continues to expand. W.P. Carey has an excellent dividend-boosting track record. It's getting more challenging for income-focused investors to find good stocks with decent yields in the current environment. The average dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to around 1.3% due to the market's long rally over the past year. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury isn't much higher.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

Historically low lending rates have opened the floodgates for growth stocks to expand. Sales growth alone doesn't tell investors the full story with these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing from the nation's central bank has made capital abundant for fast-paced companies looking to borrow.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Eli Lilly boasts several drugs that generate well over $1 billion in sales every year. Moderna's business extends beyond its famous COVID-19 vaccine. Bear markets happen on average once every 3.6 years, according to data from Hartford Funds, the mutual fund company. That makes these events relatively common -- and while that can be scary for investors, there is a silver lining. In 100% of the cases, a bull market followed a bear market. That means these otherwise difficult market downturns present excellent opportunities to buy shares of great companies on the dip.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

eBay Stock Is on Fire: What Smart Investors Should Know

EBay boasts 159 million active buyers. The company increased its stock buyback allocation to $5 billion this year. A reduction in promotional activity is increasing margins. E-commerce and auction site eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is on fire in 2021. The company gained a record number of customers at the pandemic's onset as people avoided shopping in person.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's What Makes AIG Stock an Attractive Bet for Investors Now

AIG - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on the back of a well-performing General Insurance segment, strong private equity returns and favorable underwriting performance. Divestitures aimed at intensifying the company’s focus on core insurance operations and a strong financial position are other highlights of the stock. Zacks Rank &...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Twitter Is the Ultimate Cryptocurrency Stock to Buy Now

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares have soared more than 55% and counting in the past year. Of course, the iconic platform is best known as a micro-blogging social network. But it's quickly evolving into something that's potentially even more influential and lucrative with the rise of cryptocurrencies. Back in July, Chief Executive...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy