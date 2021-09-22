CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moneybag Yo Got A Birthday Surprise From Wockesha

“I’m sitting here looking at Kesha like do you love me, do you love me not?” The catchy first line from Moneybag Yo’s ‘Wockesha’ has been charting Billboard for 21 weeks now! Some artists choose to ride the wave alone, while others take a chance on collaborating with some of their favorite music friends for a remix. In the wee hours of the night, and also his birthday, Moneybagg gifted the world an iconic link up with Lil Wayne and Ashanti for the ‘Wockesha Remix’! If you didn’t know, he’s signed to Yo Gotti’s label CMG or Certified Music Group, so it was only right Yo Gotti have a proud big bro moment and share the news on his social media. Check it out below, and tell us what you think about the remix!

