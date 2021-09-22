CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Its Grossest Dragons Yet

By Christian Hoffer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons has given fans a sneak peak of two hideous and grotesque dragons that will appear in an upcoming sourcebook. This week, Wizards of the Coast released a new issue of Dragon+, its digital magazine dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons. The magazine contains an early look at Fizban's Treasury of Dragon, an upcoming sourcebook that provides new statblocks and lore for dragons and dragon-related creatures. The early look provided some new details about two monsters that will appear in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, both of which are terrifying in different ways.

