Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Its Grossest Dragons Yet

Wizards of the Coast has released a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement detailing how players can build their own Feywild domain of delight. Earlier today, Wizards of the Coast released Domains of Delight: A Feywild Accessory on the DMs Guild. The new supplement provides players with guidelines and tips for creating a Domain of Delight, a sequestered realm of the Feywild ruled over by an archfey. These domains match the emotional state of their archfey and act as a parallel to the Domains of Dread found in Ravenloft. The Domains of Delight concept was officially introduced in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, a new D&D campaign adventure that also releases today. Interestingly, Domains of Delight was actually advertised in The Wild Beyond the Witchlight as an add-on supplement, the first time that Wizards has promoted a DMs Guild publication has been featured in a physical D&D book in that format.

