SEC college football picks, odds in Week 4: Texas A&M handles Arkansas, LSU gets revenge vs. Mississippi State

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 4 of the college football season is when things really get going in the SEC. There are six conference games, including a big-time battle between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies have fought through a massive early-season injury to starting quarterback Haynes King to move to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher. The Razorbacks have been a pleasant surprise, throttling Texas two weeks ago and dispatching of Georgia Southern with relative ease last week.

CBS Sports

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The lone matchup between ranked teams in the SEC in Week 4 will take place on Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas face off at AT&T Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies moved to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher with a 34-0 win over New Mexico in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Calzada looked solid in his first start in place of Haynes King with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns. On the other side, the defense kept up its strong start in a wildly impressive shutout.
AL.com

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas by the numbers: Aggies perfect against Hogs in SEC

No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (CBS) 1 SEC player in this century can match Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith’s stats in the four all-purpose categories. Smith has 947 receiving yards, 404 punt-return yards, 366 rushing yards and 257 kickoff-return yards in his career. The only SEC player in the 2000s who exceeds each of those is former Kentucky QB/WR Randall Cobb.
247Sports

Arkansas beats Texas A&M, 20-10

No. 16 Arkansas ended a nine-game losing streak against No 7 Texas A&M with a 20-10 victory on Saturday afternoon in front of 57,992 inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas). With the victory, the Razorbacks moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2003 while the Aggies (3-1) saw their 11-game losing streak come to an end.
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's latest rant criticized by Paul Finebaum

Nick Saban is no stranger to sending messages to his team via the media. This week, as Alabama prepared to face an FCS foe in Mercer, Saban ranted about his team not practicing well enough and buying into the “rat poison” — basically, believing they’re better than they are. Well,...
