Even Alabama’s Secretary of State Thinks MyPillow Guy Is Full of Sh*t

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
As MyPillow CEO and onetime Donald Trump consigliere Mike Lindell continues his whirlwind tour across the country, attempting to push a narrative that the election was stolen, yet another Republican official has outed him as a grifting liar. This time, it was Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill. On Tuesday, he disputed Lindell’s assertion that 100,000 of the state’s votes in the 2020 presidential election were “flipped” from Trump to Biden, and that cybercriminals had hacked into voting machines.

