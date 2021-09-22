Even Alabama’s Secretary of State Thinks MyPillow Guy Is Full of Sh*t

Inviting Rudy Giuliani on air to spew his increasingly erratic stream of consciousness comes with the very real risk of falling foul of a billion-dollar lawsuit—and it seems Fox News has calculated that it’s just not worth it. Politico reports that Giuliani has been banned from the network for months, but was only told about it on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The ban has reportedly been in place since the start of the summer, but he didn’t realize it until he was cut from the 9/11 shows, apparently following a command from the top of the network. The ex-New York City mayor turned rabid conspiracy theorist has reportedly been left saddened by the news, with an unnamed source close to him telling the site: “Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch]... He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City.” Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is running an extremely long-shot New York governor bid, has also been banned, Politico reports.

